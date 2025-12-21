Pastor Chris Okafor Recounts Harrowing 58 Days In Captivity

The founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor has opened up about a traumatic experience he endured during a prolonged abduction, describing it as one of the most frightening periods of his life.

Speaking before his congregation, the cleric recounted how he was held by kidnappers for 58 days, during which he was repeatedly subjected to life-threatening situations.

According to him, gunshots were fired on several occasions, yet he emerged without sustaining any physical injuries, an outcome he attributes to his faith.

Okafor said the period in captivity was marked by severe hardship. He explained that he was kept blindfolded and restrained with chains, with very little clothing throughout the ordeal.

The conditions, he noted, were dehumanising and designed to instil fear.

The pastor further revealed that on multiple occasions, he and another captive, identified as a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, were transported in the boot of a vehicle while still bound and blindfolded.

During some of these movements, he said, there were exchanges of gunfire as the kidnappers allegedly attempted to evade law enforcement.

Reflecting on the experience, Okafor said his survival strengthened his reliance on faith, which he believes sustained him through the uncertainty and danger he faced. His testimony has since generated widespread reactions, with many expressing shock at the details of the ordeal and relief at his eventual release.