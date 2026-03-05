Pastor Chris Okafor Makes U-Turn, Withdraws Apology To Doris Ogala

The founder of the Mountain of Liberty and Miracle Ministry, Pastor Chris Okafor, has withdrawn the public apology he earlier issued to Nollywood actress Doris Ogala for his years-long secret romance with her.

New Telegraph recalls that the actress called out the clergyman late last year for dumping her after promising her marriage in their eight years of sexual relationship.

Doris Ogala, who demanded compensation, further accused the cleric of involvement in scandalous and criminal activities.

Following the development, Pastor Okafor, during a Sunday service, tendered an open apology to Doris Ogala and begged her and other women he had hurt for forgiveness.

READ ALSO

However in a new development, Chris Okafor made U-turn and withdrew his apology, claiming that he apologized to her due to pressure from those around him.

While referring to her as Jezebel, Okafor, in a now-trending video on social media, told his congregation that he will resolve the matter legally.

“There’s no apology for what I didn’t do or for someone I haven’t met face to face. I was pressured by people I called friends, but who are not.

“Firstly, the reason why I apologised was that the fathers of faith were being dragged. And I did not want them to be dragged. Pastor Bishop Abioye and Matthew.

“I knelt down because of those fathers. Not because of any Jezebel anywhere.”