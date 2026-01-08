Founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Chris Okafor, has firmly denied a series of allegations levelled against him, describing them as baseless and deliberately crafted to tarnish his image.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the cleric spoke through his legal representative, Ife Ajayi, who dismissed claims of sexual misconduct, abuse of authority, murder, and broken marriage promises allegedly made by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala and amplified by social media commentator Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

Ajayi said the accusations were false, malicious, and unsupported by evidence, insisting that those making the claims should submit whatever proof they have to the Nigerian Police.

This is as he warned that failure to do so would attract legal consequences.

According to the lawyer, the controversy began on December 13, 2025, when Ogala took to social media with allegations against Pastor Okafor.

He noted that the claims spread rapidly across blogs and online platforms without verification, exposing the pastor to public ridicule and threats.

Ajayi maintained that this was not the first time Ogala had accused the cleric. He recalled a 2015 claim in which she allegedly demanded ₦45 million from Pastor Okafor, a case that reportedly collapsed due to lack of evidence.

He further alleged that on the eve of the pastor’s wedding, Ogala resurfaced with fresh demands for money and property, citing an alleged past relationship. When those demands were not met, the accusations reportedly escalated.

The lawyer described the pattern of allegations as inconsistent and calculated, suggesting that different narratives were being tested to see which would gain the most public attention.

He added that the situation worsened when bloggers and influencers joined in, portraying Pastor Okafor as a repeat offender.

To address what he termed a coordinated smear campaign, Ajayi revealed that his firm engaged media consultants to track several blogs and social media accounts allegedly involved in spreading defamatory content.

He also disclosed that Pastor Okafor had reported the matter to the police before Christmas, requesting a full investigation.

On the issue of Ogala’s arrest, Ajayi confirmed that the actress was questioned by police in Lagos over allegations of cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and threats to the pastor’s life.

She was later granted bail on health grounds and reportedly cautioned to stop her online campaign.

The lawyer also referenced an earlier out-of-court settlement between both parties, stressing that it was strictly a business matter and not based on any romantic relationship.

According to him, the settlement—adopted by a court—restrained Ogala from mentioning Pastor Okafor publicly or having further dealings with him.

Ajayi dismissed claims about a child allegedly linked to the pastor and denied allegations that a murder victim was buried on church premises.

He said Ogala reportedly disowned such claims during police questioning, which he described as further proof of the recklessness surrounding the accusations.

Expressing concern over threats allegedly directed at Pastor Okafor, his wife, and household, Ajayi warned against abusing social media freedoms to spread falsehoods or incite violence.

He confirmed that formal complaints had been filed against other individuals and platforms involved in promoting the allegations, with a deadline given for them to present evidence to law enforcement agencies.

Ajayi urged the public to remain calm and allow the police to carry out a thorough investigation, insisting that widespread online claims do not equate to truth.

He concluded by reiterating Pastor Okafor’s innocence, stressing that no matter how widely shared, false allegations cannot replace verified facts or the outcome of due legal process.