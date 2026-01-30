The founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, Dr Chris Okafor, has raised concerns over the growing trends of cyberbullying in Nigeria, urging authorities to introduce stricter controls to protect citizens from online misinformation and abuse.

This is as he called on the National Assembly to enact laws that would regulate digital activities and impose penalties on offenders to deter future abuses..

Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Lagos on Thursday, Pastor Okafor criticised some bloggers and social media influencers for spreading unverified claims that damage reputations and cause emotional distress.

Okafor’s comment followed allegations made in November 2025 by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, who claimed she had been in a long-term relationship with the cleric and accused him of failing to follow through on a promise to marry her.

Ogala further alleged that Okafor was involved in the killing of her brother and claimed that the head of an unidentified murdered person was buried at the altar of his church in the Ojodu area of Lagos State.

Reacting to the controversy, Okafor said the most painful aspect of the episode was the manner in which bloggers and influencers allegedly attacked his character without evidence or allowing him to defend himself.

“It is so sad that most of the so-called influencers we have often connived with people to come up with fabulous lies to attract traffic to their blogs.

“Many Nigerians have suffered and are still suffering from the lies of bloggers and most often, they get away with it after destroying the image of their targets.

“Very few times, some of the influencers were arrested and dragged to court, but 90 per cent of them often go free for far-fetched lies against people.

“Nigeria must find a way to safeguard its internet space, especially to ensure that innocent citizens do not get shattered over lies, demeaning their image.

“The same person who accused me of murder is the same person crying that I want to abandon her and marry someone else. How could she want to marry someone who allegedly killed her brother?

“There is so much about the matter than meets the ordinary eye, and so many unanswered questions and glaring lies.

“The allegations were coming from a woman I never met. Then my ex-wife joined and came up with me, allegedly trying to defile one of our daughters.

“The same ex-wife and daughter have gone to a popular blogger to ask that I pay for their school fees and upkeep abroad of about N80 million. The same father trying to defile them? Which woman will do that?

“All these began after my plans to remarry was leaked by our wedding planner. All hell broke loose, and everyone tried to cash in on it.

“In our divorce proceedings in 2014, which I instituted at an Ikeja court, the reasons on the document were infidelity, violence, lack of love and the marriage was dissolved for irreconcilable differences.

“At no point during the proceedings did my ex-wife mention I was trying to defile our daughter. The court awarded me custody of our children, and no one queried those allegations.

“If, as a pastor, I can survive these lies, what happens to an average Nigerian?”

“In the 55 years of my existence on earth, I have never been arrested for any crime or offence. It is so sad how far people can go to destroy,” he added.