Pastor Chris Okafor Breaks Silence On Divorce, Custody Battle

The Senior Pastor of Grace Nation Church, Chris Okafor, has broken his silence about his past marriage, the custody of his children, and the allegations currently trailing him, insisting that the claims only surfaced after he remarried.

According to the clergyman, his divorce occurred many years ago when his children were still very young.

He explained that at the time, one of his daughters was just two years old, while his son, Bobo, was four.

Pastor Okafor said the situation surrounding the separation was serious enough for the court to grant him full custody of the children, while their mother was given access rights.

He revealed that he single-handedly raised the children for more than a decade following the divorce. Giving an update on their ages, he stated that Bobo is now 17 and will turn 18 in March, while his daughter, Chidera, is currently 15.

Pastor Okafor further shared that after the end of his marriage, he made a personal vow to his children that he would not remarry until they were older.

He said he honoured that promise for 13 years, describing the period as challenging but one that tested and strengthened his resolve to keep his word.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding his recent remarriage, the pastor claimed that none of the allegations being circulated today existed throughout those 13 years. He alleged that the accusations only began after he decided to move on and start a new chapter in his life.

He also accused his former wife of openly vowing to ruin both him and his church, claiming that her actions were driven by anger over his decision to remarry. According to Pastor Okafor, the situation amounts to a coordinated attempt to tarnish his image and damage his reputation.

Addressing the most serious claims, Pastor Okafor firmly denied all allegations involving his daughter, stressing that nothing inappropriate ever took place under his care.

He maintained that if any such incident had occurred, it would have been reported long ago and handled by the appropriate authorities.

In an emotional moment, the pastor said he invited his children to speak directly and asked them if he had ever acted improperly toward them. According to him, they denied the allegations, insisting that the claims being circulated are untrue.