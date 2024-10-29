Pastor Blames FESTAC 77 For Nigeria’s Woes

Share

The Pastor in charge of West Africa Life Christian Revival Ministry Kaduna, Prof. Samson Muagba, has said Nigeria lost her socioeconomic greatness to the hosting of the Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.

He claimed that the spirit that followed the festival was that the squandering of the ‘national cake’ resulted in the root of corruption in the country and the prevailing hardship.

Muagba spoke at a oneday summit of prayers organised by the Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF), Kaduna State chapter.

According to him, some pastors warned then that the country was heading to socioeconomic doom, adding that the warning has come to reality because of the current hardship in the country.

He said: “In 1977, during the regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo as the Head of State there was FESTAC 77. “They called that event black African Cultural Arts, all over the world. People came from all over the world for that festival.”

