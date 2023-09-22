Pastor Almost Lynched In Delta For Allegedly Killing Young Lady

The founder of Wellspring of God Ministry in Agbarha-Otor, Pastor Alex Itedjere on Friday faced a perilous situation when he was nearly subjected to a mob attack by enraged youths in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident allegedly stemmed from accusations of his involvement in the death of a young girl who has not been identified yet.

New Telegraph reported that the intervention of security agents from the Agbarha-Otor B Division was crucial in rescuing the pastor from the potentially dangerous situation.

According to the information gathered by New Telegraph, it is alleged that the cleric used a machete to attack and injure the young girl after reportedly destroying his father’s shrine in the community.

The victim’s lifeless body was found inside the pastor’s residence on Friday morning, and the motive behind the pastor’s alleged killing of the young girl remains unclear as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, is yet to comment on the development.