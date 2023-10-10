Pastor Agochukwu Confirms Davido, Chioma Birth Twins

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido and his wife, Chioma, better known as Chef Chi have reportedly given birth to a set of twins.

It would be recalled that a Nigerian Evangelist, Gospel Agochukwu following Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death prophecised that Davido and Chioma would give birth to twins

Confirming the manifestation of the prophecy, Pastor Agochukwu who made this known on Tuesday morning, October 10 claimed the singer had welcomed a set of twins.

The man of God confirmed the news in a post on his church’s official Facebook page, sharing a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with Davido.

According to the chat, Davido told the cleric that his prophecy from last year had come true.

READ ALSO:

In November last year, 2022, pastor Agochukwu stated that God told him that the couple would welcome twins after they lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Although Davido and Chioma haven’t made an official announcement, congratulations have been pouring in on social media as fans and loved ones expressed joy.