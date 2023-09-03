Pastor Adenuga, Layinka Elevated as RCCG Inaugurates Region 44 in Ota

The former Pastor in Charge of Redeem Christian Church of God, Ogun Province 3, Pastor Ad- eola Adenuga and former Zonal Pastor of Emmanuel Zone, Pastor Abodun Layinka have been elevated in recent sweeping changes in Ota and its environ.

Pastor Adenuga and his wife, Adedoyin, will be received in a welcome ceremony on Sunday just as Pastor Layinka, now elevated to Asst. Pastor in charge of Province will be received with his wife Oyeladun. The inauguration and welcome service takes place at the new Regional Headquarters, Grace and Truth Sanctuary, Ewupe, Ota.

The new Regional Pastor for Region 44 is Pastor and pastor (Mrs) Aderibigbe while the new province pastor for Ogun province 3 is Pastor and Pastor Mrs Godwin Ajayi / Olubunmi Obadan. He is to be assisted by pastor and pastor Mrs Peter and Anthonia Eze APICP (Admin).

The posting and promotion letters were duly signed on behalf of General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor E.A Adeboye, by his special Assistant on Administration, Pastor Oladele Balogun. And so the new Region in Ota will have seven provinces under it. They are Ogun province 3, Province 10, Province 14, Province 17, Province 21, Province 25 and Province 27.

Some of the host pastors are Pastor Bolarinwa Odunayo, Pastor Omitogun Sina, Pastor Arawole, Pastor Zacheaus Ogundele, Pastor Olabode, Pastor Oker- eke Pastor and Pastor Mrs Olusola Taiwo and Pastor and Pastor Mrs Olayinka. Pastor Layinka, reacting to his promotion told our correspondent that it was a divine elevation.

“In all things we give thanks but truth is this means more work and I believe God will give us the grace to do more for Him,” Layinka said. Emmanuel Parish ministers and members are expected to storm the venue of the welcome and inauguration ceremony today after the Thanks giving message of RCCG G.O Pastor E A Adeboye.