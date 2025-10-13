Pastor Adegboyega’s Thanksgiving Song Sparks Online Reactions

Founder of London’s Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has once again made headlines after leading his church choir in a high-profile recording session at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

The special session, which featured Nigerian rapper Zoro and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest, produced a new Thanksgiving-themed track that merges gospel choral harmonies with Afro-rap rhythms.

According to reports, the song, inspired by Sir Jude Nnam’s classic hymn “In Thanksgiving and Love!” celebrates Pastor Adegboyega’s recovery from cancer, marking a deeply personal and emotional milestone in his life.

The track also includes freestyle verses from Zoro and live vocal performances by the SPAC Nation choir, blending sacred praise with contemporary urban energy.

Videos and clips from the Abbey Road session have since circulated across social media, showing the artists recording alongside the charismatic pastor inside the legendary studio, a venue that has hosted music icons including The Beatles, Adele, and Ed Sheeran.

While many fans and church supporters have applauded the project as a bold and creative fusion of faith and culture, others have questioned the collaboration, criticising the mix of gospel music with secular figures like Cubana Chief Priest.

Despite the divided opinions, Pastor Adegboyega has maintained that the project reflects his belief in using music as a bridge between faith, art, and community.

“Thanksgiving should sound global,” he said in a short clip shared on Instagram. “Music brings people together, from churches to clubs, from Nigeria to London, to give glory to God in one voice.”

This is not the first time the flamboyant pastor has partnered with mainstream artists. Adegboyega, who is known for his luxurious lifestyle and influence among young creatives, has previously worked with Nigerian musicians including Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Naira Marley on charity-driven and faith-inspired initiatives.

The Thanksgiving track is expected to be officially released in the coming weeks, with proceeds reportedly going toward youth empowerment and community development projects across Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

As reactions continue to pour in online, one thing is clear: Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s latest venture has once again blurred the lines between gospel, pop culture, and social commentary, solidifying his reputation as one of the most unconventional figures in modern ministry.