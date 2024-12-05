Share

Popular United Kingdom-based Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has broken his silence as he speaks on rumours of his deportation to Nigeria by the UK government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the UK government announced the deportation of Pastor Adegboyega, following investigations involving the alleged misappropriation of £1.87 million of church funds.

However, Pastor Adegboyega has taken to his social media page to react to the allegations, noting that he’s addressing this case to those who are worried and concerned about him.

READ ALSO:

He stated that there’s no cause for alarm, as London is a city that is known for bullying people, and he has withstood greater challenges.

Speaking further, he added that London is his city and he’s not leaving it, since he loves the city a lot.

He said: “I’ve heard a lot today, and I’m doing this because our friends our fans people who are worried. I’m right here at home, no cause for alarm. And naturally, I dismiss things that have to do with retrogression. Every Nigerian should be proud of me…..”

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: