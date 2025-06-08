Pastor Adeboyega Reveals His Battles With Cancer

Share

… donates $100,000 to cancer awareness

Flamboyant Nigerian Pastor and founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), now the Nation Family, based in the United Kingdom has spoken about his battle with cancer.

The controversial UK-based Pastor made the revelation while addressing his congregation in a pre-recorded sermon delivered on Thursday.

While speaking during the sermon, Pastor Tobi said he had just come out of surgery as he revealed that he’s been battling the sickness “for the past few months or even more.”

He however assured his congregation that God has given him the verdict to continue to live and even progress to a new level.

Pastor Tobi said, “I was diagnosed with cancer. Yes, you heard me right. I’ve been dealing with cancer for the past few months or even more. I just had a major surgery, that’s why I am not there today. “

“I have just fought the battle and I feel the verdict to continue life was given to me by God for a new level, for a new stage.”

Additionally, Pastor Tobi made a donation of £100,000 to cancer awareness and treatment for young people battling the deadly disease.

Note that Pastor Tobi’s ministry is youth-centric, appealing to his young congregation with his ostentatious show of luxurious lifestyle.

Recall that in 2022, the United Kingdom ordered the SPAC Nation Church to shut down over allegations that the church failed to properly account for its financial operations.

In 2024, Pastor Tobi had strongly denied viral reports that he was deported by the UK government, saying “there is no deportation order. Let me make that clear.”

