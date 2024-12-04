Share

The founder of Salvation Proclaimer Ministry Limited, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has faced deportation to Nigeria over an alleged £1.87 million fraud.

New Telegraph recalls that the Nigerian-based UK pastor, had his church shut down in 2022 by the UK High Court due to allegations of financial mismanagement and lack of transparency.

However, Tobi Adegboyega has been living unlawfully in the UK, having overstayed his visitor visa.

READ ALSO:

In a recent development, a UK Immigration Tribunal has ruled that the clergyman be deported to Nigeria, citing concerns over his church’s transparency and financial management.

Although further details regarding the ruling remain undisclosed, Tobi Adegboyega has yet to address the decision.

Share

Please follow and like us: