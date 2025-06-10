Pastor Adeboye Visits Alaafin In Oyo

Share

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at his palace in Oyo Town.

The visit was made public through a Facebook post by Ajísebí Ọ̀yọ́, an Oyo-based radio station, which shared photos from the event alongside a caption written in Yoruba.

The caption read: “Alaafin of Yoruba Land, Iku Baba Yeye, received Daddy G.O., Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, today in the city of Oyo.”

