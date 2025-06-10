New Telegraph

June 10, 2025
June 10, 2025
Pastor Adeboye Visits Alaafin In Oyo

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at his palace in Oyo Town.

The visit was made public through a Facebook post by Ajísebí Ọ̀yọ́, an Oyo-based radio station, which shared photos from the event alongside a caption written in Yoruba.

The caption read: “Alaafin of Yoruba Land, Iku Baba Yeye, received Daddy G.O., Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, today in the city of Oyo.”

