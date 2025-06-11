Pastor Adeboye Visits Alaafin In Oyo

Share

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, at his palace in Oyo town.

This was made known via a Facebook post of Oyo-based radio station, Ajísebí Oyó, which shared photos from the event alongside a caption written in Yoruba.

Alaafin of Yoruba Land, Iku Baba Yeye received Daddy G.O., Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, today in the city of Oyo.),” the caption read.

Share