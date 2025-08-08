Pastor Adeboye Reveals How, When He’ll Die

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has shared a rare and personal insight into how he believes his final moments on earth will unfold.

Speaking during the evening session on Day 4 of the 73rd Annual RCCG Convention themed “The Overcomers”, the respected cleric revealed that his death will occur on a Sunday, shortly after a church service.

According to Adeboye, he envisions a joyful and peaceful transition rather than one marked by illness.

“It’s going to be on a Sunday. I would go to Church for service, dance very well and return home. I will eat pounded yam, then I will go,” he told the congregation.

The 82-year-old preacher stressed that it is not compulsory for a Christian to die from sickness, pointing out that a believer’s departure can be peaceful and glorious.

Quoting 2 Corinthians 8:9, Pastor Adeboye also emphasized that prosperity is the rightful inheritance of Christians. He encouraged members to reject poverty, describing it as a tool the devil uses to hinder the spread of the gospel.

The RCCG leader further advised the church not to question his death whenever it happens, but instead see it as a fulfillment of God’s will.