Pastor Adeboye commends Sports Performance Reward Fund Board

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, hosted the board of the Sports Performance Reward Fund at the Redemption City over the Easter weekend and commended them for “thinking up such a project that is sure to Impact Nigerian Youth tremendously.”

“It is impressive that such men and women of very high professional standing will come together to work for the progress of Nigerian youth.” Pastor Sunday Akande, the National Overseer who stood in for Daddy G.O., as the General Overseer is fondly called, said. Adding: ” The general Overseer started praying for the success of this project from the moment he got the letter requesting a courtesy visit. We pray that the SPRF will surpass the initial N10 billion target you have set.”

“Pastor Adeboye is an accomplished sportsman himself – had a stint as a boxer and was a NUGA (Nigeria University Games) medalist in volleyball for the University of Nigeria,Nsukka in 1965, You can therefore see that he is in a good position to appreciate the impact this project will have in galvanising our youth to higher performance, attracting investment.”