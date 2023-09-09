Pastor Adeboye Celebrates 56th Wedding Anniversary With Wife, Foluke

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, and his beloved wife, Foluke Adeboye, marked their 56th wedding anniversary on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The couple have been married for 56 years and their Union was blessed with four children.

In the spirit of celebration, family, friends, church members, associates, well-wisher and many more has congratulated and blessed the Pastor and his wife on this special occasion.

Taking to his Instagram page to announce the good news, and this remarkable journey so far, Pastor Adeboye shared a throwback portrait of themselves, presumably from their wedding day, juxtaposed with a recent frame taken on their 56th-anniversary celebration.

The photos ignited a powerful audience from social media as it portray the enduring love and commitment that has characterized their union over the years.

Captioning the photo, Pastor Adeboye wrote, “56 years of beautiful companionship,

56 years of shared moments, 56 years of God’s goodness, 56 years of Kingdom partnership, 56 years of shared victories. Thank You, Jesus, Thank You, Lord!” The celebratory post quickly garnered an influx of heartfelt well-wishes and prayers for the esteemed preachers. Reactions trailing the post: heart_rest: “Happy wedding anniversary Mummy And Daddy.. I will marry rightly and my union will be a blissful kingdom union by God’s special grace.” _damselfly47_: “Happy wedding anniversary Daddy and Mummy! I pray the lord pours new wine over your marriage in JESUS’ Name! Amen.” folashadeoladokun: “Happy 56 years of God’s blessings, Faithfulness, Grace and His continuous glorious wonders. HALLELUJAH!!!” mc_ifee_talks: “Awww Happy wedding anniversary my Daddy. may GOD’S Anointing continually be poured out upon your marriage today and forever. May you and Mummy continue to grow from strength to strength and may good measures pressed down and running over continually be in your home Sir! Congratulations Daddy and Mummy.” aniyatalausa: “We thank God for His mercies over your marriage ma, God will continue to bless the union in Jesus name. Amen.” phyto_peeandkay: “Glory be to God Almighty. Let someone shout Hallelujah!!!!! Congratulations to my mummy and daddy. You both will finish well and strong in Jesus mighty name amen.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by PastorEAAdeboye (@pastoreaadeboyeofficial)