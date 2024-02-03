Pastor Adeboye Calls Fire On Killers Of Ekiti Traditional Rulers

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Saturday said those responsible for the kidnapping and killing of the nation’s traditional rulers will be consumed by the fire of God.

According to Pastor Adeboye, there would be no peace for anyone who wants to meddle with Nigeria’s traditional rulers.

Adeboye made this remark while speaking during the church’s monthly Holy Ghost Service programme titled “From the Mountain Top 2.”

He said, “The fire of God will consume all those trying to mess around with our traditional rulers. Because, as far as God is concerned, traditional rulers are anointed.”

READ ALSO: Adeboye: There’s money in Nigeria, only in wrong hands

Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Those Holding Nigeria’s Money

Soun Of Ogbomoso: Afolabi Olaoye Destined To Be King – Pastor Adeboye It would be recalled that on Monday while travelling back from a conference in Irele-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Oba David Ogunsola, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, and Oba Olatunde Olusola, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, were assassinated. In the course of the well-planned attacks, some teachers and pupils were also abducted; the gunmen returned on Thursday. General Segun Aremu (retd), the Koro of Olukoro in the Kwara State local government area of Ekiti, was also assassinated in his palace while his wife was kidnapped.