Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has addressed the AI-generated image that recently went viral, depicting him as an alhaji.

The image, which circulated in December 2024, showed Adeboye in Islamic garments and appeared to place him in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

During the first Holy Ghost Night of the year on Saturday, Adeboye acknowledged the image with a smile.

“I’m sure many of you saw that picture showing me as an alhaji.”

He took the opportunity to highlight the presence of mockers, predicting that many would not survive the year, while emphasizing that God desires the repentance, not the death, of sinners.

Adeboye also shared significant prophecies for 2025, including an unprecedented earthquake and a “stronger wind” signifying breakthroughs, promotions, and long-awaited milestones, such as weddings.

He assured the congregation of brighter days ahead despite current global challenges.

As part of the RCCG’s 100-day fast, Adeboye dedicated the first 30 days to praying for Nigeria’s peace and progress.

He vowed to lead “violent prayers” aimed at uprooting forces hindering the nation’s development.

He expressed confidence that the fast would bring peace to Nigeria by its conclusion.

He also provided guidelines for older participants in the fast.

Those aged 70-80 are advised to break their fast by 3 p.m., those over 80 by noon, while individuals above 90 are encouraged not to fast, as they are in what he termed the “departure lounge of life.”

Adeboye warned that fasting without prayer would only amount to a hunger strike and urged participants to avoid frivolous conversations throughout the fasting period.

The RCCG leader further urged prayers for global peace, expressing concern over the potential for ongoing conflicts to escalate into another world war.

Fact-checking platforms confirmed the viral image’s AI-generated nature.

Originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @Sarkideyforyou, the post garnered millions of views but was debunked as a fabricated depiction of Adeboye performing Hajj rituals.

Despite the controversy, Adeboye remained focused on his message of hope, calling for faith and action to navigate the year ahead.

