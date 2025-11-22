The duo of Israel Aduragbemi Lawal and Tobiloba Chidinma Achudume, daughter of the Lead Pastor of the Victory Life Bible Church, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, whose marital union which was consummated on Saturday, have vowed to treasure God-guided union for all eternity.

In particular, the groom, Israel, who spoke after the solemnization admitted that he never saw the romance coming, but was excited that what began as a simple friendship blossomed into a marriage, which “can only be the hand of God.”

“We were just friends, I didn’t see this coming, but she is my woman today,” he told guests, describing his bride, Oluwatobiloba Chidinma Achudume, as “intelligent, accommodating, beautiful and spiritual.” Tobiloba, who shared her father’s joyful spirit, echoed similar sentiment: “We started out as friends, but one unique thing about our relationship is the way it transitioned from friendship into relationship and then now marriage.”

Their love story, marked by shared laughter and a deep spiritual bond, was celebrated and had the atmosphere charged with the conviction that God had already confirmed their union before they even met.

Also speaking on the glorious union, father of the bride, Apostle Lawrence Achudume declared; ” So many people came for her, but before Israel came, we got confirmation from God.

So, when he came, it was just a confirmation of what we had received earlier on.” He said the groom is a free spirited, jovial man and someone who smiles a lot. ” So, it feels like I am giving my daughter out to a mini me, because if you know Lawrence Achudume, you will know I smile a lot. So, he is just like me”.

Earlier, the Presiding Bishop of Victory International, Ibadan, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, has called on newlyweds and all couples to make shared prayer the cornerstone of their homes, saying such a practice would fortify families and, by extension, the nation. Bishop Adelakun’s message emphasized shared prayer, eating, sleeping, playing, serving God, and disciplining children together as the pillars of a lasting marriage. The ceremony drew a cross‑section of Nigeria’s