Past Year Dynamic Year For Cuppy Foundation – Otedola

International DJ, recording artist and philanthropist, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as Cuppy has said the year 2023 was a dynamic year for the Cuppy Foundation, as she released the latest edition of her annual Cuppy Foundation Report for the last year.

The Cuppy Foundation is a non-profit established by Cuppy that looks to cater to youth across the globe with a focus on Africa. The Cuppy Foundation has over the years put great emphasis on the safety of the girl child and accessible education for all children in Nigeria.

In her address on the Cuppy Foundation 2023 Annual Report, Cuppy remarked; “I’m honoured to be able to share the Cuppy Foundation’s philanthropic report for 2023. Since its inception in 2018, the Cuppy Foundation has been championing youth empowerment through education.

I’m proud to state that throughout the year 2023, we have remained resolute in maintaining this stance.

“2023 was a dynamic year for the Cuppy Foundation, as we saw the foundation engage globally with partners and beneficiaries. Having more of an international reach impacts lives not only in Africa but also engaging youth in the USA through our work with the United Nations.”

A key strategy for the Cuppy Foundation in 2023 was gaining more international reach. This was achieved through several collaborations with some reputable organizations globally. Some of these remarkable collaborations include the foundation’s work with the United Nations, the ongoing collaboration with Save the Children, and some other strategic partnerships.

The Cuppy Foundation is proud to support the work of the United Nations with SDG 4 and 5 being key pillars for the foundation. This was made possible through the Cuppy Foundation’s involvement in several United Nations projects in 2023, including the International Day of Peace event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Cuppy’s exclusive interview with Africa Renewal digital magazine, and the United Nations Women UK Awards in London.

In 2018, when Cuppy first introduced the Cuppy Foundation, Save the Children UK was one of the first organizations that partnered with this initiative to bring about sustainable change. This resulted in an intervention in some parts of northern Nigeria where a large number of children were lacking basic education and also faced real healthcare & safety threats.

There has since been an annual strategic rollout of different intervention resources in Borno, Adamawa, and Katsina State. In 2023, the collaboration between the Cuppy Foundation & Save the Children impacted a total of 95,015 beneficiaries directly.

The Cuppy Foundation was also involved in some strategic partnerships with reputable organizations around the world. This includes organizations like World Vision UK, Mothers2Mother, Best of Africa Awards, The Princes Trust International, Wimbiz, The Templars & Saatchi Gallery.

The Cuppy Foundation was also recognized by Crown Agents, a non-profit international development firm in the UK. Cuppy was warmly welcomed to their afternoon tea function at Windsor Castle, where she was joined by numerous close allies and supporters, including their Royal Patron, HRH The Duke of Gloucester.

There were other charitable ventures that the Cuppy Foundation took part in last year. This included donations to charities and communities like the Global Initiative for Peace Love and Care (GIPLC), Lutengo Youth, and Jakande Estate College.

In April 2022, after meeting a young girl by the name of Tobi, Cuppy was moved to take her to school. We are happy to state that Cuppy is still supporting Tobi through her schooling journey.

The 2023 Cuppy Foundation Report gives a more comprehensive picture of the different activities that were embarked on by the non-profit in the last year. There is also a full breakdown of the number of individuals whose lives were positively impacted by these activities.

This year, the Cuppy Foundation is dedicated to continuing its work with young people and education, expanding ways in which it can support the African diaspora in higher education while collaborating with existing partners and creating more meaningful partnerships for the youth to be able to realize their potential through education.