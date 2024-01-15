‘Past service chiefs lived in affluence amid killings’

The Archbishop of Abuja Africa Metropolitan Church, Archbishop Peter Ogumiyiwa has said the security challenges facing the country have persisted because past service chiefs lived in affluence while complaining of a lack of funds to save Nigerians. According to him, the salaries and emoluments of military personnel should be paid as and when due, to boost their morale. Ogumiyiwa said this in his message titled “Hope of a New Dawn”, at the Special Inter-denominational Church service for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the National Christian Centre, Abuja. The cleric said: “You complain that there is no money to protect the country while past service chiefs, IGPs live in affluence, they live in affluence, and they build mansions.

Where did you get that money? “I believe it is out of the money that is allocated to buy equipment and take care of subordinates. “We are Christians and we are the light of the world. All this wealth you are accumulating, where are you taking it to? We are all going to give an account of our stewardship before God. Our current serving members and our security Service chiefs ensure that everyone is safe.” He decried the security issues in the country, adding that the North Central has become a hotbed of insecurity in the country. Ogumiyiwa added: “Corruption in the country is endemic and becoming a norm, adding that for corruption to be curtailed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) must beam its searchlight on every citizen, devoid of ethnic and religious coloration.”