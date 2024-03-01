Passports: Nigerian Embassy In Abu Dhabi Defies FG’s Reforms

Despite the resounding success recorded in negotiations between Nigeria and some other countries around the world by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, with regard to processing of travelling passports, there are, how- ever, distasteful reports emanating from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Findings by New Telegraph, yesterday, revealed that it was still business as usual at the Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, as the embassy officials have not only sustained the habit of delaying processing the document but also demanding bribes to get it done.

Some Nigerians, who spoke with our correspondent in confidence, said unlike what has been happening in other embassies, especially in Europe, their experience in Abu Dhabi has been horrible. According to one of the sources, who forwarded an appointment slip to our correspondent, he made the initial payment online as directed by the embassy and was again made to pay additional AED200 when he went for capturing at the embassy in Abu Dhabi. “On getting there they told me to pay an extra AED500 if I wanted the passport the same day, but I refused. So they told me to come for collection after one week, which I did but couldn’t get the passport.

“Last week, they told me they had moved the machine to Abuja for maintenance, which is unheard of and, to a large extent, scandalous. This is almost one month plus now; I am still waiting for the passport despite the collection appointment that was given in January. “Appointment they gave us since January, we are still waiting just because I refused to pay an additional AED500, which is almost N200, 000 based on the current exchange rate,” he said. Giving details of efforts made so far, he added: “My appointment was in January 2024; after l made online payment on 4th as follows: Booking fee $94, Transaction fee $12, totalling $106. I went for capturing based on my appointment at the Nigeria Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Again, I paid AED200; when l protested that I already paid online with the receipt which I showed them, they said this was mandatory, and that if I needed it urgently, same day collection, l should pay extra AED500 so l can get it that day; but I told them I don’t have that money. “They said I should come the following week; but when I got there they said they don’t have printing papers and they gave me another date; when I got there again they said the machine was faulty and that they sent it to Abuja for repairs and they will call me up. Till now, I am still waiting for them; almost one month I haven’t heard from them again, just because I refused to pay an additional AED 500 ($137).

“And to avoid people recording the ugly activities inside the embassy, the security officer at the gate ensured we didn’t go in with our phones and other gadgets. “This is the story of the ugly activities going on at the Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. We are pleading with the minister to intervene.” However, contrary to reports from the Arab country, a Nigerian based in Canada, has expressed delight over the Minister of Interior’s intervention in passport processing is- sues. According to him, “the minister held a zoom meeting with us diasporans some days ago and highlighted his agenda for passport processing. “From March 07, he will be experimenting on contactless passport processing policy for two weeks and he will be starting with four countries – Canada, UK, Italy and Malaysia – after which it will be fully implemented in all the embassies.

“With this policy, you don’t need to go to the embassy physically, embassies will be interfacing with NIN instruments to capture your personal information and photo and relate them to your application information. “You get your passport within two weeks by DHL. Very laudable and brilliant but, the usual problem with Nigeria is effective implementation. I hope this one works well.”