Passport Office and the ‘Home Delivery’ Claim

Since he assumed office as Nigeria’s Minister of the Interior on August 21, 2023, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has been promoted as a whiz kid and a strategic planner who would introduce innovations in the ministry. At just 42, he ranks among the youngest ministers and one of the hot-heads that would stand out within the administration of President Bola Tinubu. Fittingly, the ministry of the Interior which supervises five key parastatals – among them the Security and Civil Defence Corps; the Nigerian Correctional Services; the Immigration Service and the Federal Fire Services – is one of the most challenging.

Tunji-Ojo had his job cut out for him and he didn’t disappoint in making promises to introduce reforms that are necessary to drive those parastatals. Of all the five, he focused especially on the Immigration Service and promised to excel where previous administrations failed. The Passport Office in the NIS is easily among the most embarrassing public service agencies in the country, with infamous records in snail-speed issuance of international passports.

The personnel not only lack courtesy in attending to Nigerians, home and abroad, many believe they corruptly undermine whatever system is put in place to make their work seamless. So shortly after assumption of office, he had promised to introduce automation in the Passport issuance process and to dismantle all bottlenecks that hinder speedy issuance of Nigerian passports

One year after the reforms, how has he fared? Considering the promises he made and public expectation from him, he has not impressed. Apart from clearing a backlog of over 200,000 pending passport applications within two weeks of assuming office, the most significant ‘innovation’ from the agency in the past year is the increased costs of the passport booklets, from N35,000 to N50,000 for the 32-page booklet with five-year validity and from N70,000 to N100,000 for the 64-page booklet with 10-year validity. The so-called reform has failed spectacularly in the crucial aspect of speeding up the process: rather than the two-week limit for issuance of passports which he announced gleefully earlier in the year, applicants now spend between five to seven weeks to get their documents issued or renewed.

The failed promise to get the passports delivered to applicants’ homes has added a scandalous dimension to what has become Tunji-Ojo’s failed promises at the Nigerian Immigration Service. Not only are the thousands of passport applicants deceived into opting for the ‘home delivery’ in the online passport application portals and are made to pay the charges, the service is neither being rendered nor are they refunded.

While an indigenous supply chain company, the Greater Washington Logistics Express (GWX), with head office in Ikeja, Lagos was engaged for the project and deployed to the Immigration offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu and the headquarters in Abuja, the company has not engaged in any large-scale passport delivery services in any of the locations. The increasing number of Nigerians who troop daily to the immigration offices either for capturing, biometrics and collection as well as the altercations at the NIS offices between frustrated applicants, NIS officials and staff of GWX, paints a sorry picture of whatever reforms that are being implemented. When one adds the projection for contactless renewal of passports–introduced since March 2024–but which has not been met as new applicants as well as renewals still appear physically for biometrics, the picture becomes even worse. After waiting for weeks for their passports to be delivered, to no avail, applicants who paid the N5,000 charges would go collect the passports, only to discover that while they stayed at home waiting for the delivery bikes, their passports had been produced and stockpiled in the Passport Office for weeks. So, why is this so? Enquiries at the Abuja NIS Headquarters, however, reveal a disturbing scenario in which the process was openly being sabotaged by Immigration staff who regard the GWX arrangement as a process introduced by the Minister without proper consultation.

A visit to the GWX office at the NIS headquarters where three of the five staff were dozing, was revealing: a staff had told an applicant who had come to collect his passport at the Abuja headquarters “there is nothing we can do on our own if the Immigration staff refuse to give us the list of the applicants who subscribe to the service as well as their passports and addresses for delivery.” According to him, it was a ‘teething problem,’ one that has resulted in only about 10% of all passports meant for home delivery, delivered. Between the NIS and the GWX, the mutual contempt is deep indeed.

Are the minister and the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap aware of this cold war that has grounded the passport home delivery service, frustrated thousands of Nigerians and seemingly scammed them of their money? While the cold war rages, is GWX whose staff doze through the working hours in their section of the NIS offices being paid for services they are not rendering? And why are all the shenanigans being done at the expense of the ordinary Nigerians whose only fault is seeking their nation’s international passports?

