Passport Intervention: Nigeria High Commission, NIS Collaborate With Nigerian UK Community

A Nigerian community in the United Kingdom (UK) is collaborating with the High Commission in London, and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), as part of measures to address the challenges associated with early appointment for passport service, New Telegraph’s investigation has revealed.

It was learnt that the special passport intervention, which took off from Birmingham and Manchester respectively on Wednesday, December 3, will be held in other designated cities across the UK.

“The laudable initiative aims to address passport related cases of Nigerians in the UK, who are experiencing difficulty in securing early appointments at the High Commission”, a source familiar with the notable exercise confided enthusiastically.

While admitting that the exercise had some logistical hiccups in the beginning, occasioned by late arrival as well as venue, the familiar source officials have since intensified their efforts to close the gaps caused by the delay.

His words: “Let me tell you for a fact that the enrolment officials actually arrived early enough, but were confronted with the challenge of the venue, which was not readily accessible upon their getting there.

“In fact, as early as 6a.m. in that cold UK weather, organisers, officers and some Nigerians for enrolment were already present to commence the day’s activities.

“Issues sorted, the team assembled for the special assignment went to work, enrolling about 850 people within a few days after commencement.

“This was made possible because of the extra hours they committed, resulting in the capture of almost everybody, who took advantage of the opportunity offered by the Nigerian Community, in conjunction with the UK High Commission, and the NIS.” Another informed official announced today (December 8) as the date for collection of passports for those who were enrolled.