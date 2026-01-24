Passion To Tell Good Stories, Main Influence Of My Career – Ibinabo Fiberesima

Ex-Beauty Queen, Ibinabo Fiberesima needs no introduction after making her debut in the movie ‘Most Wanted’ and has since featured in countless movies. Beyond filmmaking, Ibinabo is an activist, director, event manager among others. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE on Nollywood on Radio, she opened up about personal struggles, why women need to be involved in politics among others.

You’ve been the driving force behind Miss Earth Nigeria for over two decades; as a former beauty queen yourself, why did you tie pageantry to environmental advocacy?

I’ve been doing this for over 24 years. People keep asking, what is Miss is Earth? We are seeing it now. I was already warning that climate change was real. People laughed, but look at where we are now: floods, unpredictable weather, plastic pollution everywhere. We need to stop throwing plastic into the gutter.

Miss Earth has always been more than a beauty pageant. It’s about teaching responsibility. When Lagos banned Styrofoam recently, I was thrilled, but we need more states to follow. It’s like it is only Lagos that is catching up with the reality of the world.

The world is changing and we need to change too. I’m hoping that every Environmental Day, we just don’t do seminars. Lagos State does seminars, but they are actually doing the work. They are planting trees and doing a lot. This is not just about us. It’s about the future of our children and their children. The day earth tries to deal with us, I hope Nigeria is ready.

How do young contestants respond when you emphasise climate change over glamour?

At first, they are surprised, but eventually they understand. Beauty fades, but purpose remains. Many of our queens have gone on to champion environmental causes globally. That, for me, is more rewarding than crowns or trophies.

You were the first and only female president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). How did you navigate that role, and what do you think the Guild should truly represent?

It was tough, because when I contested, people kept asking, “How can a woman be that?” But that only strengthened my resolve. I’m glad I went ahead, because today more women are stepping forward. Women can lead and when we do, we bring care and compassion, like mothers.

At AGN, I also tried to correct a common misconception: the Guild doesn’t give actors jobs. Our role is to protect actors in regards to their health, their contracts, their welfare. That is where our real power lies.

Did you face resistance within the Guild as a woman leader?

Definitely. There was skepticism, but that only pushed me to prove that women can excel in any leader ship role. I always say: when women are entrusted with responsibility, we get the work done.

You’ve often said you don’t identify as a feminist, yet you’ve consistently empowered women through your work. How do you balance that?

I support women fully, but I also support that when you are with a husband, you respect your husband. I believe in respecting traditional structures at home. If you’re married, your husband leads the house. That doesn’t stop a woman from leading in society or the workplace.

For me, it’s about balancing tradition while still giving women space to shine. We are Africans, that’s how I was raised, and it’s what I pass on to my children. Amazingly, I am mixed… my mother is Irish. We must respect our men. When I cook for my sons, I serve them.

Do you believe women can lead publicly but should submit privately?

Exactly. At work, women can excel as leaders, but at home, peace comes from respect. I grew up serving my brothers food not because I was less, but because that was how love and respect were shown in my family.

You’ve faced personal struggles, where does the resilience come from?

Only by God’s grace. I went through depression and had to shut down for a while. What hurt the most were the lies. Imagine being in hospital fighting for life and reading stories that you were out partying. That broke me. How evil can a person be? People don’t realise how powerful their words are. But I thank God I found my strength again. Today, I live with gratitude.

Do you see more women like yourself stepping into politics?

They must. Politics cannot remain a man’s game. Women bring compassion, balance, and vision. If Nigeria wants real change, women must be part of the process.

What’s the major influence in your acting career?

The major influence on my career is the passion to tell stories. To tell stories, you sometimes need to play a character. It’s a form of escapism. I love that part of it all, when I have to drop the person Ibinabo Fiberesima and assume the persona of another character, either lovable or terrible. I cherish the honour to play someone else and, in that regard, make a positive impact on people’s lives.

How do you relax when you are not working?

I watch movies, I read and I hang out with my friends and family.

Tell us about your production outfit and how did the name come about?

To achieve my production objectives, I needed a vessel and that was why I founded Queen Bae Studios Production. I’ve always been referred to as the Queen Bae of the Niger-Delta by my close friends.

So, when I was thinking of a name for my production house, I felt it was a nice way to immortalise the name given what I was about to embark on, and that was it, Queen Bae Studios Production was born. Queen Bae Studios is a small but beautiful Nigerian production outfit with massive dreams and even more immense potential.

Queen Bae Studios loves challenges and will aspire to tell stories others shy away from. Our mission is to dominate the world stage with credible African stories and that we started with ‘Amanyanabo The Eagle King.