Passion Play Competition 2023: CAEAN Abuja Doles Out Awards To Winners

The Catholic Artistes and Entertainers Association of Nigeria (CAEAN) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja has given awards to the deserved winners of its Jesus Christ’s Passion Play Competition 2023.

The event took place last Sunday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Abuja. CAEAN which is the umbrella body of Catholic film-makers, actors, actresses, directors, dancers, musicians, makeup artistes, costumiers among others in Nigeria had recently called for entries on a short film on Jesus Christ’s Passion that would attract prizes.

Entries were received by Marcos Habila-led Committee set up by CAEAN Abuja. Adjudicators chaired by veteran actor, Zulu Adigwe, with Prof Barth Oshionebo, Dr. Olympus Ejue, both scholars of Theatre Arts department, University of Abuja, Ambassador Wahala, a Nigerian renowned comedian among others as members, keenly watched them and announced the winners. St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Pasali, Kuje won the first prize; Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Wuse Zone II got the second prize; while The Church of Archangel Parish, Durumi/Garuwa, emerged winner of the third prize, respectively.

They were given the cash prizes instituted by the trio of and tagged, Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, CAEAN Abuja, Chaplain first prize for Abuja CAEAN Jesus Christ’s Passion Play Competition 2023; Sir Dr. Rufus Ebegba second prize for Abuja CAEAN Jesus Christ’s Passion Play Competition 2023; and Dr. Mrs. Chinwe Abara third prize for Abuja CAEAN Jesus Christ’s Passion Play Competition 2023.

The CAEAN Abuja chairman, Mr. Patrick Nwagbo Obi, who represented the CAEAN Abuja Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, said the prizes were to encourage creativity in entertainment industry such as; filmmaking, directing, acting, music, dancing, makeup, costuming, etc for evangelism in the Catholic Church.

He added that the Catholic Church is blessed with enough stories that artistes and entertainers can use to make all year round productions. Citing the example of the film made by Pete Edochie on Blessed Iwene Tansi, as an instance, Obi said Catholic artistes can focus on the stories of biblical figures like Moses, Abraham, Issac, Jacob, Joseph, David, Solomon etc and saints like Anthony of Padua, Kizito, Joseph, Mary, Patrick, Augustine, Padre Pio, Charles, John Paul II, Theresa, Mother Theresa, Cecilia among others can provide continuous contents.

The chairman of the Adjudication Committee, Zulu Adigwe told the winners, though they won, they need to constantly engage in the creative and performance activities to perfect their artistic and entertainment engagements. Stating that though perfection belongs to God, he asserted that man can struggle to be excellent. On this note he added that the only way to arrive at being excellent as a performing artiste is to consistently practice.

He counseled that one can buy a large mirror and continuously look through it while imitating other people’s actions and mannerisms. Former Chairman, Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), Sir Ken Achine, who represented Sir Dr. Rufus Ebegba, commended the winners for their efforts, saying that there are potentials in them; while Dr. Mrs. Chinwe Abara, advised that CAEAN should strive and reach out to organisers of festivals for them to be included.

She also called on individuals to strive towards excellence that should create stardom in them. CAEAN Abuja Secretary, Mr. Mathew Kaha, thanked the institutors of the prizes and called for more people to institute more awards like best actor, best actress, best Director, best makeup artiste, best costumier, best cinematographer, and best producer among others to encourage individual creative ingenu