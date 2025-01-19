Passion for storytelling inspired ‘Seeking Justice’ –JJC Skillz

Share

Filmmaker Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, has completed filming his debut feature film, “Seeking Justice.”

In an interview, the musician-turned-filmmaker shared more details of this star-studded, action-packed project.

“Seeking Justice is a groundbreaking action movie that embodies my passion for Nigerian entertainment. It tells a unique story that challenges the status quo, blending intense action with a powerful narrative. This film will keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” he stated.

The inspiration for this ambitious project stemmed from JJC Skillz’s love for storytelling and his belief in the potential of Nigerian cinema. “I wanted to create something bold and action-packed, yet deeply rooted in themes that resonate with our audience—justice, resilience, and the fight for what matters to us. It’s a celebration of our creativity and a challenge to showcase that we can deliver world-class action films right here in Nigeria.”

“Seeking Justice” features a remarkable cast, including top movie stars such as Kunle Remi, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chioma Chukwuka, Liquorose, Regina Daniels, Gabriel Afolayan, Zubby Michael, Ali Nuhu, and more.

Assembling such a star-studded cast reflects the film’s unique vision. JJC shared, “I envisioned each actor while writing the script and approached them with a clear vision of what we were creating. Their passion for the story made it easy to bring together such an amazing team.”

