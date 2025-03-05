Passengers Stranded In Akure Airport

Share

Passengers traveling from Akure Airport to Abuja and Lagos were stranded on Wednesday following the destruction of equipment by the thunderstorm that occurred on Monday.

The passengers who were billed to travel out of Ondo State by air posted on social media their experiences at the airport as they waited for several hours and had to leave out of frustration.

Many residents of Eleyewo, Ilu Abo, and Bolorunduro in Akure North Local Government Area, where the airport is sited, were rendered homeless following the heavy downpour that occurred on Monday night.

Apart from houses that were destroyed, churches and shops were destroyed during the rain associated with storms.

Sources said the heavy thunderstorm destroyed some equipment inside the airport control tower.

The incident was said to have caused discomfort to passengers, airport users, and other aviation officials working at the airport.

According to a source, some equipment like network time protocol, encoder, Air conditioners, Computers, and other equipment in the control tower were destroyed by the thunderstorm.

The source said “Monday’s thunderstorm really damaged much equipment inside the control tower, the windows were smashed while the ceiling also caved it.

“If you go around the airport, many buildings, including staff quarters, were touched.

“About seven buildings housing airport staff had their roofs removed as a result of the heavy thunderstorm.

“With the development, all commercial flights have been grounded until further notice by the airport authority pending the repairs of damaged equipment.”

The Manager of the Airport, Yemisi Adebiyi did not respond to the inquiry made about the extent of damage and when the equipment would be fixed.

