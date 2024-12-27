Passengers Stranded As Train Breaks Down In Delta

Share

Numerous travellers have been stranded for two days at the Warri train station in Delta State, due to the malfunctioning of the complimentary train service introduced for the holiday season.

Witnesses have depicted the situation as chaotic, with the crowd growing daily. Many travellers have raised concerns about the prolonged delay in resolving the issue, linking it to inadequate maintenance of the free train service.

“It’s a pity that we’ve been stuck here for 48 hours,” shared one passenger in distress. “Perhaps because the train is offered for free, they don’t consider it important to maintain it properly.”

The complimentary train service was launched as a special initiative by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate Nigerians’ travel during the holiday season.

The directive, which permitted citizens to travel without charge from December 20 to January 5, was initially met with commendation as a thoughtful act by the government.

However, the breakdown at the Warri station has overshadowed the program, leaving travellers upset and stranded.

No official announcement has been made concerning the reason for the breakdown or when the service might resume as travellers urge the government and relevant agencies to prioritize repairs and provide immediate support to those impacted.

Share

