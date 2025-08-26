A passenger train derailed on Tuesday on the Abuja–Kaduna corridor, leaving numerous passengers stranded and sparking widespread panic among travellers.
New Telegraph gathered that the incident, which occurred shortly after the train departed from Abuja around 11 a.m., left passengers scrambling for safety.
As of the time of filing this report, authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the accident or provide details on possible casualties.
However, emerging reports revealed that military personnel have been deployed to the scene to de-escalate the panic.
Details later….
