Passengers On Stranded Cruise Ship To Be Flown Back To Australia

Passengers aboard a cruise ship that ran around in Papua New Guinea (PNG) on Saturday will be flown back to Australia, after efforts to refloat the vessel failed.

The Australian-flagged Coral Adventurer became stuck on a reef off the eastern coast of PNG at around 05:25 local time on Saturday.

The 80 passengers and 44 crew members are safe and unharmed, and the passengers, who departed from Cairns in northern Australia on December 18, will be flown back there, reports the BBC.