Passengers On crashed Toronto Plane Offered US$30,000 Each

Delta Air Lines is offering US$30,000 (£23,792) to each person on board a plane that crash-landed in Toronto on Monday – all of whom survived.

As it landed in the Canadian city, the plane skidded along the runway in flames before flipping over and coming to a halt upside down. Passengers described their amazement as most of them walked away without injuries.

It remains unclear what caused the incident, which is under investigation. There were 76 passengers and four crew on the flight, which had travelled from the US city of Minneapolis before making its crash-landing in Canada, reports the BBC.

A spokesperson for Delta said the money offer had no strings attached and did not affect customers’ rights. Toronto law firm Rochon Genova says it has been retained by certain passengers and their families over the crash-landing.

