Passengers Injured As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails After Collision

Undisclosed number of passengers sustained injuries yesterday, after a train operating on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor was involved in an accident that forced the service to halt midway along the rail corridor.

The passenger train which was travelling from Kaduna to Abuja failed to reach its destination as scheduled after the disruption occurred along the busy rail line linking the Federal Capital Territory with Kaduna State. The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa, confirmed the accident when journalists contacted him on phone.

According to him, the train encountered an accident near Asham. He explained that no person died while the injured passengers were brought back to Idu train station for necessary medical attention. Opeifa said NRC was currently carrying out an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

“It is confirmed that our Abuja-Kaduna train had an accident at Asham. Passengers were injured while an investigation is ongoing into the exact cause of the incident,” he said.

Another source within the NRC also confirmed the development on condition of anonymity, pleading that he was not authorised to speak on the matter. Some of the passengers on board the train said that the accident happened suddenly, a development they said sent shock and panic through the coaches as the train came to an abrupt halt.