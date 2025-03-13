Passengers Describe ‘Doomsday Scenes’ On Hijacked Train

Share

Passengers who were freed from a train seized by armed militants have spoken of “doomsday scenes” that unfolded on board the Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

“We held our breath throughout the firing, not knowing what would happen next,” Ishaq Noor, who was one of those on board, told the BBC.

He was one of more than 400 passengers travelling from Quetta to Peshawar on Tuesday when the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) attacked and took a number hostage.

The train driver was among several reported injured. Military sources claim 155 passengers have been freed and 27 militants killed.

There is no independent confirmation of those figures. Rescue operations are continuing. Security forces say they have deployed hundreds of troops to rescue the remaining passengers. Authorities have also deployed helicopters and special forces personnel.

