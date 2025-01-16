Passenger Who Disrupted Ibom Air’s Flight Charged, Gets Bail

Share

A Passenger, Chiamaka Ubani, has faced charges for obstructing an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja, preventing its departure on January 8.

This was made known yesterday, by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority’s Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Michael Achimugu.

She is accused of maliciously blocking the aircraft door and causing a public nuisance, leading to significant delays for 89 passengers and financial losses for the airline.

Achimugu confirmed that she has been released on bail and her next court appearance is scheduled for February 4, 2025. Achimugu wrote on X (formally Twitter), “The unruly passenger in the Ibom Air saga, Ms Chiamaka Don Ubani, has been charged to court on the following counts by the Nigeria Police: “Count 1: Intentionally and maliciously preventing the door of the aircraft from closing and causing obstruction of flight Q1528 from flying, thereby committed offence punishable under section 436 of the criminal code, cap 39, volume. 2, laws of Akwa Ibom State.”

“Count 2: She constituted herself into a public nuisance by obstructing flight Q1528 from flying at the scheduled time.”

