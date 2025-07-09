Pass Unexplained Wealth Bill, EFCC Chair Begs NASS

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede on Wednesday appealed to the National Assembly to urgently pass the bill criminalising unexplained wealth.

He made the appeal at the ongoing National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance organised by the Public Accounts Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives in Abuja.

He said Nigeria cannot win the anti-corruption war without the enabling legal backing to hold public officers accountable for assets far beyond their legitimate earnings.

He lamented how investigations into public officers often stall because the law still requires a “predicate offence”, a specific crime such as theft or fraud before assets can be seized or charges filed.

“Help me pass the Unexplained Wealth Bill. I’ve been begging for the past one year. This same bill was thrown out in the last Assembly. If we don’t make individuals accountable for what they have, we’ll never get it right.

“Someone has worked in a ministry for 20 years. We calculate their entire salary and allowances. Then we find five properties — two in Maitama, three in Asokoro. Yet we’re told to go and prove a predicate offence before we can act. That is absurd,” he said.

The proposed legislation, he explained, would make it a strict liability offence for any individual to possess assets grossly beyond their known and legal income sources.

“Once you are living beyond your means, you should be held to account. Until we do this, there will always be an escape route for the corrupt,” he said.

He also revealed that the EFCC had only just begun examining the books of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, and what had emerged so far was mind-boggling, yet only a fraction of the rot.

“In the last three weeks, we started a commission-wide investigation into the extractive industry, particularly the oil and gas sector. What we have discovered is mind-boggling.

“And we have only just opened the books. So much more corruption is to be unraveled. If this is what we’re seeing at the surface, imagine what lies beneath,” he said.

Olukoyede painted a grim picture of the global dimensions of Nigeria’s looted wealth, revealing that the Commission is currently tracking illicit assets across multiple jurisdictions, from America and Turkey to the most unexpected locations like Iceland.

“Last month alone, I visited four or five countries chasing Nigeria’s stolen assets. An ambassador even told me they discovered an estate in Iceland owned by a Nigerian. Iceland of all places!” he said.

The EFCC boss admitted that no anti-graft agency, no matter how efficient, can recover more than half of what has been looted.

He criticised the widespread culture of impunity in Nigeria’s public service, where those already under prosecution are often celebrated, and compliance with financial laws is flouted with impunity.

“We are doing this work. We see people who have stolen our money. We have shown you evidence. We’ve traced where the money went. We are already in court. Yet, they’re being celebrated all over the place. Does that show we’re serious?” he asked.