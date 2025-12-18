Pass State Police, Implement LG Autonomy, Tinubu Tells Govs

President Bola Tinubu has urged state governors to pass the State Police Bill into law to strengthen national security.

Speaking at the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus meeting at the Conference Center of the Presidential Villa on Thursday, the President also called on party leaders to implement the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government autonomy.

He stated, “You have to navigate this country, whether we like it or not. You are in leadership positions that must yield and continue to promote, tolerate, and be flexible. Get involved in whatever is happening in your various states, up to the local government level.

I had a very long discussion with US and European counterparts. I was bragging to them that definitely we will pass a state police to improve security. They asked me if I’m confident, and I said, yes, I have a party to depend on. If at this level we fail, God forbid, we will not fail.”

On local government autonomy, Tinubu added, “Let us equally look at the recent Supreme Court judgment. Local government autonomy is and must be effective. There is no autonomy without funded mandate; we will give them their money directly. That’s the truth. That is compliance with the Supreme Court. Take the leadership seriously.”

The President also acknowledged the limited participation of women at the caucus meeting and urged party leaders to explore ways to expand women’s involvement in future gatherings.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, speaking on behalf of the President, noted that the APC now has 28 governors, including recent defectors from opposition parties, and said the party’s national reach across all six geopolitical zones would secure victory in the 2027 elections.

APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda expressed gratitude to the President, Vice President, National Assembly leaders, and governors for their support, highlighting the party’s membership drive, significant defections from opposition parties, and commanding majority in the National Assembly.

He noted that the party recorded 80 percent success in recent by-elections and continues to promote internal democracy.

Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, commended President Tinubu for his bold economic policies since 2023, the declaration of emergency on insecurity, and the cordial relationship between the Federal Government and subnational governments.