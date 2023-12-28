Pascal To Nigerians: No Need for Panic; Peseiro Addressing Eagles’ Goalkeeping Problems

Insists Nigeria Can Win AFCON With Osimhen’s Magic

Super Eagles General Coordinator Patrick Pascal has urged Nigerians not to fret over the team’s goalkeeping section, insisting that Coach Jose Peseiro is addressing noticeable problems ahead of the start of the 2023 African Cup of Nations. The former international admitted that members of the technical crew were as worried as Nigerians over the poor goalkeeping that has plagued the team in recent times, and there have been great efforts from Peseiro to solve the problem before the start of the competition in Cote d’Ivoire.

Peseiro kept faith in the team’s first choice, Francis Uzoho, despite enduring horrendous performances in recent matches, but Pascal hinted at the possibility of the goalkeeper getting relegated for the AFCON. “Even the goalkeeper was not happy about what happened, and we don’t think he would have committed those errors intentionally. In football, like any career, you can experience difficult periods in your work, and that is what I think has happened to those who are there now.

He is trying his best, but it is not enough. That is why you have seen the coach going up and down to address this situation. He has invited five goalkeepers, and he is going to choose the best for the country,” he said. Pascal is supremely confident the Nigerian team can win the next AFCON on the strength of players like the new African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen. He said the country has some of the best players on the continent, and with Osimhen winning the CAF award, the team would be propelled to reach for the big prize.

“The joy is that our players are doing very well every week for the clubs, and we know this will translate into great performances for the national team. We are happy that Osimhen won the African Footballer of the Year award. It is a morale booster for the team. We know that you cannot underrate any team in Africa, but other teams, knowing well that we have Africa’s best player with us, will fear us. We need to be fully focused and determined; if we can do that, we can end our more than one decade wait for the AFCON title,” he said.