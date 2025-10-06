PASAN Warns Nat’l Assembly Staff Against Planned Protest

The Parliament Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Monday warned its members against a planned protest within the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, October 7.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Comrade Sunday Sabiyyi, the association dissociated itself from the issues raised by a group called NASS FORUM.

The statement read ‘I am writing on behalf of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) to dissociate our Union from the picketing/protest that is purportedly being planned, as published on a WHATSAPP Platform named NASS FORUM.

We would like to make it clear that PASAN, as the only registered and legitimate staff union in the National Assembly, is not in any way involved in the organisation of this protest.

“We have received information that this group of individuals plans to picket/protest within the National Assembly complex, raising issues that

they claim have not been addressed by the management. We would like to state that the issues in question have been substantially complied with by

the Management of the National Assembly.

“In addition, PASAN has set up a committee to look into the grey arrears and present a report for further action. This committee is actively discussing with the management to resolve any outstanding issues.

“Therefore, we strongly advise all PASAN members to remain on their duty post and go about their legitimate business within the complex.

We do not support or condone any form of protest or picketing that disrupts the functioning of the National Assembly. Such actions only serve to create a negative image of our esteemed institution and hinder the smooth operation of our duties.

“We trust that the National Assembly management will take the necessary measures to investigate and ensure that the protest and picketing by the

so-called ‘Concerned Staff’ group is not allowed to take place within the premises of the National Assembly complex.

We also urge the management to communicate this message to all staff members, emphasising the need to uphold the dignity and professionalism of our institution”.