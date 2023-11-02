PASAN Strike: Oyo Assembly Clerk Appeals For Members’ Understanding

The Clerk of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mrs Yetunde Oludara Awe, has appealed to the leadership and members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) in Oyo State to show understanding with the Assembly.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan, three days after the commencement of the strike in which the staff are asking for autonomy and improved welfare, Mrs Awe said the appeal became imperative to ensure that the prospects of Oyo State House of Assembly are not hampered and jeopardized through unguided pronouncements and actions.

“The autonomy of the legislature and welfare of legislative staff is paramount and is being vigorously pursued. However, caution ought to be exercised by the leadership and members of PASAN (my humble self presently being the number one member of PASAN). This is to ensure that the prospects of the Oyo State House of Assembly are not hampered and jeopardized through unguided pronouncements and actions.

“I use this opportunity to reiterate the position of the Rt. Hon Edward Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of OYHA who also doubles as the Chairman, (COPON), that concerted efforts are ongoing to ensure that the agitations of PASAN for the autonomy of the Legislature and full implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Scale (CONLESS)are met via dialogue with appropriate quarters.

“Dear leaders of PASAN and all members of staff of OYHA, I appeal to you that while airing these agitations, make conscious efforts to take cognizance of the prospects of Oyo State House of Assembly, an institution that ought to be sustained. We must leave an enduring legacy for future legislative staff and the upcoming generations.

“Moreover, all hands are on deck to ensure the actualization of financial autonomy of the legislature and full implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Scale. Kindly give more room to ‘ jaw jaw’ in the present circumstance”, she appealed.