PASAN, NASC Chairman Move To Address Staff Welfare, Operational Reforms

The leadership of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have met to discuss ways of cooperating to achieve the constitutional mandate of the Commission.

The meeting was held at the behest of the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr Saviour Enyiekere.

In his remarks, Enyiekere expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with PASAN’s executive members and acknowledged their role as the backbone of the National Assembly’s operations.

Highlighting the Commission’s focus on staff welfare, Dr.Enyiekere announced plans to relocate to a permanent office site within the National Assembly Complex by October’s end as a way of addressing the challenge of operating from rented premises.

Additionally, he emphasised ongoing efforts to enhance staff training, improve transportation, and secure housing schemes to boost productivity and morale.

Key issues raised during the meeting included staff training, transportation, housing, and issues of alleged political interference in routine administration in the Commission.

Enyiekere stressed the importance of aligning job roles with qualifications, noting that political influences in recruitment needed to be addressed with PASAN’s support.

He urged staff to adopt a productive work ethic, adhering to the official 4:00 PM closing time for government workers, and emphasised the need for a cultural shift towards accountability and diligence.

The Executive Chairman also called for greater gender balance in PASAN’s leadership, encouraging the inclusion of more women in future executive roles to promote inclusivity.

The meeting also addressed health and security concerns, with Dr. Enyiekere advocating for an expanded clinic to support staff well-being and urging vigilance to prevent information leaks.

He highlighted the Commission’s role as the “engine room” of the National Assembly and stressed the importance of unity and collective responsibility.

Earlier, the Chairman of PASAN, National Assembly Service Commission Chapter, Comrade Shuibu Mohammed, lauded Enyiekere for his promise to expand the Commission’s structure by creating directorates and new departments in the Commission as a way of addressing stagnation and enhancing the operational efficiency of the Commission.

He had listed the Union’s demands to include more staff welfare, promotion of long stagnated Deputy Directors, payment of outstanding benefits in the Conditions of Service, staff training, enhancement of end of year bonuses, the need for expansion of the structure of the Commission to enhance carear progression, and removal of alleged political interference in the administrative processes and procedures of the Commission.

The meeting underscored a shared commitment to transforming the National Assembly Service Commission into a more efficient and staff-centred institution, with both parties expressing optimism about continued collaboration to achieve shared goals.

The parley was further enriched by contributions from Honourable Commissioners, including Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and Hon. Patrick Giwa.