Party Registration: We’re Considering Your Application, INEC Tells ADA

Hope is rising for the newly formed political association, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed it is processing the group’s application for registration as a political party.

ADA had submitted its application to the commission on June 19, requesting recognition as a political party. The application included the address of its national secretariat, its proposed logo, and acronym.

In a reply dated June 27—just eight days later—INEC, through its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, acknowledged receipt of the application and confirmed that it is under consideration.

The letter, with reference number INEC/DEPM/LRPP/85/89 and addressed to the ADA Protem National Chairman, reads:

“Your letter dated 19th June 2025 on the above subject is acknowledged.

The Commission is processing your application in line with the provisions of Part 1, Clause 2(ii) of our Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

Accept the assurances of the Commission’s high regards.”

This development puts to rest an earlier online report claiming that INEC had foreclosed the registration of the association.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, had also denied the claims in the publication.

Reacting to the commission’s response, one of the promoters of ADA, Dr. Umar Ardo, described it as a positive development. He praised INEC for its swift and impartial handling of the application.

“Within a week, we received an acknowledgment letter and assurance that our application is being processed,” Ardo said. “With this response, the success or failure of our application now rests solely on the coalition group.

“All we need now to be registered in the shortest possible time are two things: full compliance with the legal requirements, and, through our membership, proof to INEC and Nigerians that we are capable of forming a political party that can win elections nationwide.

“This can only be achieved if the coalition group remains united,” he added.

INEC had recently disclosed that a total of 110 political associations have submitted applications for registration.