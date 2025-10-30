Party Registration: Only Eight Associations Completed Documentation – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that only eight out of the 14 pre-qualified political associations have successfully completed the upload of all required information and documentation.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, revealed this in a statement issued after the commission’s meeting on Thursday.

According to Olumekun, the associations that met the requirement are: All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP), and Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

He explained that the next stage in the registration process involves a detailed assessment and verification of the information and documents submitted by each association.

“This stage will ensure conformity with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022, and INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties (2022),” he said.

Olumekun reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic culture.