Party Registration: INEC To Announce Qualified Associations Soon

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it will soon announce the list of political associations that have met the necessary requirements for party registration.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

According to Olumekun, the number of associations seeking registration has risen to 129, with seven new applications received in the past week.

He revealed that the Commission is in the process of introducing a Political Party Registration Portal, which will serve as a module within the Party Financial Reporting and Auditing System (PFRAS).

“This will make the registration process faster and more seamless,” Olumekun said. “In the next one week, the Commission will conclude the final testing of the portal before full deployment.”

He added that once the portal goes live, INEC will announce the next steps for associations that meet the initial eligibility requirements to proceed with their applications.

The Commission also plans to release detailed guidelines to assist political associations in filing their applications through the PFRAS platform.