Party Registration: ADA, ANC, AAP, 11 Others Scale INEC’s First Hurdle

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 14 out of 171 political associations that applied for registration as political parties met pre-registration requirements to proceed to the next stage.

Among the associations is the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), previously linked to former President of the Senate, David Mark, former Rivers State governor Chibuike Amaechi, among others.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mark is now the interim National Chairman of the coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

ADA is being floated by Dr Umar Ardo, former aide to former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. It has Chief Akin Rickett as protem National Chairman and Musa Elayo as protem National Secretary.

Other associations that met INEC’s pre-registration requirements are the Advance Nigeria Congress (ANC), African Transformation Party (ATP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Abundance Social Party (ASP), Citizens Democratic Party (CDA), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Grassroots Initiative Party (GIP) and Green Future Party (GFP), among others.

INEC in a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee Sam Olumekun, explained that each of the 171 associations that applied to the commission for registration, was “assessed based on its prima facie compliance with the provisions of Section 222 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 79 (1, 2 and 4) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Clause 2 (i and ii) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.”

Olumekun, who is also an INEC National Commissioner, said 157 failed, and the rest.

“The commission shall officially communicate the decision arising from today’s meeting to all the associations in the next 24 hours,” he said.

The National Commissioner stated that interim Chairmen and Secretaries of the pre-qualified associations are invited to a briefing on Wednesday, September 17, at 11 am at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja.

He added that “final determination of the registrability of the associations as political parties will be made after the physical verification of all their claims to determine compliance with the legal framework.

“We wish to reiterate that party registration is a continuous process under the law. The commission remains open to the consideration of applications that meet the criteria as provided by law,” he said.