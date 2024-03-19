Party Primary Infractions Disruptive, Costly – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said infractions committed by political parties during primaries to elect candidates for elections are disruptive of the electoral process.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly meeting with leaders of political parties, stated that acrimonious and parallel primaries, the emergence of multiple candidates, as well as granting of waivers to candidates who were a few days earlier card-carrying members of other political parties and nominating such persons as candidates for election, often lead to unnecessary litigations.

Prof. Yakubu regretted that money expended by the parties and INEC as legal fees and production of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents could be used more productively in other electoral activities.

He stated that such infractions were witnessed during the recently conducted Edo governorship primaries, adding that “The commission cannot mobilise, demobilise and remobilise our officials for the monitoring of party primaries at the convenience of political parties.”

The INEC Chairman urged the parties to stick to their proposed dates and modes of primaries for certainty and optimal deployment of resources.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that only six parties have uploaded the list and personal particulars of their candidates to the INEC dedicated portal for the September 21 Edo State governorship election, two weeks after the portal was opened.

“The portal opened on 4th March 2024 and will automatically shut down at 6 pm on Saturday 24th March 2024,” he stated and urged the parties to keep to the commission’s schedule of activities and avoid last-minute rush that may undermine their ability to successfully nominate your candidates.

“There will be no extension of time beyond the deadline already published in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election, to enable us to publish the personal particulars of candidates (Form EC9) on 31st March 2024 as required by law,” he warned.

Prof. Yakubu further disclosed that 16 out of 19 political parties have so far indicated interest to participate in the November Ondo State governorship election.

He stated that the meeting was called to discuss the Edo and Ondo off-cycle governorship elections.

Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of registered political parties in Nigeria, Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Danielle, condemned police interference in political party leadership disputes.

Danielle who is also the National Chairman of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), stated that the political party leadership dispute is strictly an internal affair of that party that should be resolved amicably devoid of police harassment, embarrassment, intimidation and brutality.

He assured that IPAC would review and ensure enforcement of the Code of Conduct for political parties, adding, “When leaders of political parties and political office holders live up to expectations, Nigerians will have a breath of fresh air in governance.”

The IPAC Chairman stated that the performance of opposition political parties in the elections was an expression of Nigerians’ faith and confidence in democracy.

“The lessons from the general election, off-season governorship elections and rerun polls will give the commission and political parties yet another opportunity to review and reexamine the Constitution, Electoral Act, the guidelines and regulations for the conduct of elections,” he added.