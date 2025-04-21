Party Loyalty And Defections

Share

The ease with which leaders of some political parties move from, abandon, defect, or decamp from their original parties to other parties sometimes defies the laws of logic and party supremacy.

Some rationalise their defection, as if they were blindfolded in their previous association with the party. Some abandon the party they formed and join another.

Some justify their actions while others keep mum and move on to another party. Some remain in the party, destroy it, and then transfer to another. This raises the question: What is the worth of a political party, and why do we need them?

Do Nigerian political parties perform the same functions and have the same leverage as political parties in other jurisdictions?

What accounts for the lack of commitment to the principles and policies of the party, and why do people switch from one party to another without hesitation?

The ordinary grammatical meaning of a “political party” is “an organisation collectively representing a political ideology, especially in a constitutional government.”

In legal parlance, a “political party” is defined as “an organisation of voters formed to influence the government’s conduct and policies by nominating and electing candidates to public office.”

Section 229 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria defines a “political party” as including any association whose activities involve canvassing for votes in support of a candidate for election to the office of President, Vice-President, Governor, Deputy Governor or for membership in a legislative house or local government council.

Furthermore, Section 221 of the Constitution provides that no association, other than a political party, shall canvass for votes for any candidate at any election or contribute to the funds of any political party or the election expenses of any candidate at an election.

For an association to function as a political party in Nigeria, the names and addresses of its national officers must be registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); its membership must be open to every Nigerian citizen irrespective of place of origin, circumstances of birth, sex, religion, or ethnic grouping; a copy of its constitution must be registered at the principal office of INEC in a prescribed format; any alteration to its registered constitution must also be submitted to the principal office of INEC within 30 days of such alteration; the association’s name and logo must not contain any ethnic or religious connotation nor imply that the association’s activities are confined to a particular geographic area of Nigeria; and the headquarters of the association must be situated in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The programme, along with the aims and objectives of a political party, shall conform to the provisions of Chapter II of the Constitution, which outlines the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.

So, if a political party is a conglomeration of individuals with the same ideological affinity, why are individuals switching from one party to another? Is it a peculiar Nigerian situation? Or are Nigerians more inclined to zero parties where the individual is more important than party formation and loyalty?

In some advanced democracies, people are born into Republican and Democratic families or dynasties. They remain loyal to these parties, help them grow, and take pride in their heritage.

Winning an election is important, but the driving force is the ideological affinity and the pride of belonging to the Democratic or Republican party.

In Nigeria, fidelity to the ideologies and principles of a political party to which one is a member is a rare commodity. Some leaders stay in their parties and are committed to other parties. Some remain in their parties and sabotage them.

Some have no idea or inclination of the ideological or policy direction of the parties. Some base their party loyalty on the strength and character of the leadership.hl

The consequence of their defection is that they must automatically vacate their seats. They are deemed, in law, to have automatically vacated their seats

Conversely, do the parties in Nigeria possess different ideological perspectives? The answer is no.

The Constitution (the fundamental law of the land) requires the aims and objectives of a political party to conform to the provisions of Chapter II of the Constitution, which outlines the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.

Chapter 11 of the Constitution details the government’s fundamental obligations, political, economic, social, educational, foreign policy, and environmental objectives.

It also specifies directives on Nigerian cultures, the responsibilities of the mass media, national ethics, and the duties of citizens. The economic objectives define the government’s direction and its ideological stance.

The constitution unites political parties toward a single ideological direction. The only difference lies in the individuals within the parties, their wealth, popularity, and determination to “capture” political power.

Therefore, if there is similarity in the ideologies, the party becomes a secondary consideration, and defection from one party to another is a logical movement of the “smart politician.”

There are three interrelated forms of defection: decampment, or movement from one political party to another. One occurs before the party nomination process and often arises from the struggle to control the party’s direction and structure.

Those who feel side-lined may join another party or establish a new political party. Creating a new party can be the preferred option, as the key physical, tangible, and financial requirement for party formation is an office in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This office can be located in Bwari, Abaji, Kuje, Kwali, or Gwagwalada; all other requirements are merely paperwork. The second movement occurs during the nomination processes of political parties.

Some leaders eagerly await this period, as it is a time for harvest. Due to the lack of ideological differences among the parties, many political parties serve merely as vehicles or ladders to political success.

Leaders of some of these dormant parties position their organisations as commercial entities available for hire. They set the price for a seat in the State Assembly, the National Assembly, the Governorship, and the Presidency.

If you fail to secure your party’s sponsorship, you can switch to another party and purchase a spot. You can switch allegiance to a different party when you lose standing within your party.

After all, there is ideological alignment among the registered political parties. The third movement happens after elections, as some elected individuals who utilised other parties as vehicles may return to their original party, where they have connections.

They may also migrate to the ruling party, where they enjoy greater leverage. Naturally, they might offer weak excuses for their relocation or defection, citing divisions within the parties, whether those divisions are genuine or fabricated.

Section 68(1)(g) of the Constitution clearly states that a member of the Senate or the House of Representatives must vacate their seat if they were elected with support from a political party and subsequently join another party before their elected term expires, provided that their membership in the new party is not due to a division in their previous party or from a merger involving their original party or faction that sponsored them.

But most of them have remained in the House despite their defection. The consequence of their defection is that they must automatically vacate their seats. They are deemed, in law, to have automatically vacated their seats.

The big challenge is that Nigerian political parties are weak and lack the internal democratic structure that unites party members and allows room for disagreements and reconciliation.

Contrary with this is the notion that political parties must be left to manage their affairs, as the Courts cannot micromanage them. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has maintained that a party is like a club – a voluntary association.

It has its own rules, regulations, guidelines, and constitution. Members join the party of their own free will. By joining, they have freely consented to be bound by the party’s rules, regulations, guidelines, and constitutions.

Hence, the party’s decision is final over its affairs. “Members of a party would do well to understand and appreciate the finality of a party’s decision over its domestic or internal affairs.

The court would only interfere where the party has violated its rules.” It is time to amend the constitution and allow political parties to design and define their ideological outlook and direction.

Pigeonholing everyone into the same ideological group has not aided party growth and discipline. It is also important to include a clause in the Constitution that makes it mandatory for individuals to remain in their parties for three to five years before switching to another party.

The same should apply to all elective office holders who must automatically vacate their office upon defection from one party to another.

