…Party Debunks Imposition Of Nominees On LG Chairmen

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has denied the allegations by some protesting members of the party that it is planning to impose nominations on any local government.

In a statement by the Spokesperson of the party, Seye Oladejo, the party said those interested in local government appointments should go to the local leaders.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the reported protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly concerning the constitution of local government cabinets.

“We wish to recognize, acknowledge and respect the rights of party stakeholders and members to express grievances in a democratic manner.

“Peaceful protests are a legitimate feature of civic engagement, and we commend those who have conducted themselves calmly and orderly.

“We wish to reassure that the selection of cabinet members for the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas will follow the laid down rules and the internal party guidelines and the proposition by local leadership of the party after due consultations.

“Please note that party at the state level only plays an advisory role. The party hereby vehemently denies any allegation to impose nomination on any local government.”